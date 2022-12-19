Staff Sgt. Van Sanchez, 730th Air Mobility Squadron fleet services supervisor, helps a child from the Yokota Youth Center lift a water cooler during a Child & Youth Center Immersion Tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 19, 2022. During the event, the children were able to learn about the squadron’s mission at Yokota Air Base and their role as part of Air Mobility Command’s en-route system to provide fixed and deployed maintenance, aerial port and command and control support to deployed forces. Events like these are one way Team Yokota helps give back to the base community and inform dependents on what it takes to complete the base mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 20:11 Photo ID: 7568177 VIRIN: 221219-F-HU835-1110 Resolution: 4166x2772 Size: 3.79 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.