    Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Devontate Monts, 730th Air Mobility Squadron fleet services supervisor, shows off a lavatory truck lift during a Child & Youth Center Immersion Tour at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec. 19, 2022. During the event, the children were able to learn about the squadron’s mission at Yokota Air Base and their role as part of Air Mobility Command’s en-route system to provide fixed and deployed maintenance, aerial port and command and control support to deployed forces. Events like these are one way Team Yokota helps give back to the base community and inform dependents on what it takes to complete the base mission. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Staff Sgt. Ryan Lackey)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 20:11
    Photo ID: 7568178
    VIRIN: 221219-F-HU835-1103
    Resolution: 5469x3639
    Size: 2.87 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota youth get firsthand look at air mobility mission [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Ryan Lackey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Yokota
    Children
    Air Mobility Squadron
    730 AMS
    Child & Youth Center Immersion Tour

