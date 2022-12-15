U.S. Army Pvt. Travis McCool, 128th Aviation Brigade, 210th Aviation Regiment, 1st Battalion, Advanced Individual Training student, inspects the tip of an electrical wire on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Approximately 250 new Soldiers pass though the 128th Aviation Brigade’s aircraft electrician ‘15F’ military occupational specialty course each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abraham Essenmacher)
JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made
