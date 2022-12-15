Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made [Image 5 of 5]

    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Abraham Essenmacher 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Pvt. Travis McCool, 128th Aviation Brigade, 210th Aviation Regiment, 1st Battalion, Advanced Individual Training student, inspects the tip of an electrical wire on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Approximately 250 new Soldiers pass though the 128th Aviation Brigade’s aircraft electrician ‘15F’ military occupational specialty course each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abraham Essenmacher)

    Army Aviation
    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Brigade
    Chinook Simulator

