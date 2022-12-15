Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made [Image 3 of 5]

    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made

    FORT EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Abraham Essenmacher 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thitinan Chanchompoo ,left, 128th Aviation Brigade, 210th Aviation Regiment, 1st Battalion, instructor, helps Pvt. Travis McCool, an Advanced Individual Training student, troubleshoot an electrical system during a hands-on course using CH-47 Chinook helicopter simulators at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Approximately 250 new Soldiers pass though the 128th Aviation Brigade’s aircraft electrician ‘15F’ military occupational specialty course each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abraham Essenmacher)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 12:07
    Photo ID: 7567453
    VIRIN: 221215-F-AD372-1003
    Resolution: 4389x2633
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made [Image 5 of 5], by Abraham Essenmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made
    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made
    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made
    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made
    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    CH-47 Chinook Helicopter
    Joint Base Langley-Eustis
    JBLE
    128th Aviation Brigade
    Chinook Simulator

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT