U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Thitinan Chanchompoo ,left, 128th Aviation Brigade, 210th Aviation Regiment, 1st Battalion, instructor, helps Pvt. Travis McCool, an Advanced Individual Training student, troubleshoot an electrical system during a hands-on course using CH-47 Chinook helicopter simulators at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Approximately 250 new Soldiers pass though the 128th Aviation Brigade’s aircraft electrician ‘15F’ military occupational specialty course each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abraham Essenmacher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7567453 VIRIN: 221215-F-AD372-1003 Resolution: 4389x2633 Size: 1.55 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made [Image 5 of 5], by Abraham Essenmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.