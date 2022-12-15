JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made

U.S. Army Pvt. Cody Helm, left, assists Pvt. Travis McCool, both 210th Aviation Regiment, 1st Battalion Advanced Individual Training students, as they perform troubleshooting lessons on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Approximately 250 new Soldiers pass though the 128th Aviation Brigade’s aircraft electrician ‘15F’ military occupational specialty course each year. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abraham Essenmacher)

