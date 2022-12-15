U.S. Army Advanced Individual Training students assigned to the 210th Aviation Regiment, 1st Battalion, run aircraft troubleshooting software programs for use on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. The Soldiers are in a 16 week-long course learning to be aircraft electricians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abraham Essenmacher)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.15.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 12:07 Photo ID: 7567452 VIRIN: 221215-F-AD372-1001 Resolution: 5000x3000 Size: 2.17 MB Location: FORT EUSTIS, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made [Image 5 of 5], by Abraham Essenmacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.