U.S. Army Advanced Individual Training students assigned to the 210th Aviation Regiment, 1st Battalion, run aircraft troubleshooting software programs for use on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. The Soldiers are in a 16 week-long course learning to be aircraft electricians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abraham Essenmacher)
|12.15.2022
|12.21.2022 12:07
|7567452
|221215-F-AD372-1001
|5000x3000
|2.17 MB
|FORT EUSTIS, VA, US
|0
|0
JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made
