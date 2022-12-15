JBLE: Where aircraft electricians are made

U.S. Army Pvt. Travis McCool, 128th Aviation Brigade, 210th Aviation Regiment, 1st Battalion, Advanced Individual Training student, uses a digital multimeter to measure electrical current on a CH-47 Chinook helicopter simulator at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. McCool is one of eight students in his class preparing to be aircraft electricians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Abraham Essenmacher)

