    SFS train to shoot, move, communicate [Image 8 of 8]

    SFS train to shoot, move, communicate

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Rachel Perkinson 

    23rd Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force 23rd Security Forces Squadron members, pose for a photo after a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. The training is conducted bi-annually to keep members up-to-date on procedures needed to safely navigate a potential or immediate threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.21.2022 08:52
    Photo ID: 7566954
    VIRIN: 221213-F-TT702-1098
    Resolution: 7781x5187
    Size: 20.22 MB
    Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SFS train to shoot, move, communicate [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command

    Moody Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force

    Flying Tigers

    23d Wing

    TAGS

