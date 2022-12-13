U.S. Air Force 23rd Security Forces Squadron members, pose for a photo after a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. The training is conducted bi-annually to keep members up-to-date on procedures needed to safely navigate a potential or immediate threat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7566954
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-TT702-1098
|Resolution:
|7781x5187
|Size:
|20.22 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SFS train to shoot, move, communicate [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
