U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Stephan Harris, 23rd Security Force Squadron patrolman, simulates closing in on a target during a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. The training exercise allows participants to practice maneuvers, taking turns providing cover-fire while another member advances on the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 08:51
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
This work, SFS train to shoot, move, communicate [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
