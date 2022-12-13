SFS train to shoot, move, communicate

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lorena Velasco Pascual and Senior Airman Stephan Harris, 23rd Security Forces Squadron patrolmen, practice firing positions during a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. Participants are trained to stay 15 meters from the target to simulate the typical stand-off distance for most firearms engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

