U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lorena Velasco Pascual and Senior Airman Stephan Harris, 23rd Security Forces Squadron patrolmen, practice firing positions during a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. Participants are trained to stay 15 meters from the target to simulate the typical stand-off distance for most firearms engagements. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 08:52
|Photo ID:
|7566951
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-TT702-1086
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|24.83 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SFS train to shoot, move, communicate [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
