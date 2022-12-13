U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lorena Velasco Pascual, 23rd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, positions herself on a barricade during a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. The training teaches participants how to shield themselves from an immediate or potential treat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|12.13.2022
|12.21.2022 08:51
|7566948
|221213-F-TT702-1036
|8256x5504
|17.3 MB
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|6
|1
This work, SFS train to shoot, move, communicate [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
