SFS train to shoot, move, communicate

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Lorena Velasco Pascual, 23rd Security Forces Squadron patrolman, positions herself on a barricade during a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. The training teaches participants how to shield themselves from an immediate or potential treat. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

