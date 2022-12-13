SFS train to shoot, move, communicate

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Culp, 23rd Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, and Senior Airman Stephan Harris, 23rd SFS patrolman, ensure an M-4 A1 Carbine is cleared before a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. Completing training without live ammunition allows participants to safely practice maneuvers, taking turns providing cover-fire while another member advances on the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 08:51
|Photo ID:
|7566946
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-TT702-1020
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|21.55 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
