U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Culp, 23rd Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, and Senior Airman Stephan Harris, 23rd SFS patrolman, ensure an M-4 A1 Carbine is cleared before a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. Completing training without live ammunition allows participants to safely practice maneuvers, taking turns providing cover-fire while another member advances on the enemy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.13.2022 Date Posted: 12.21.2022 08:51 Photo ID: 7566946 VIRIN: 221213-F-TT702-1020 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 21.55 MB Location: MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SFS train to shoot, move, communicate [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.