U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Timothy Culp, 23rd Security Forces Squadron unit trainer, places a row of M-4 A1 Carbine magazines on the bed of a side-by-side all-terrain vehicle before a Shoot, Move and Communicate training class at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, Dec. 13, 2022. Before training begins, all magazines and weapons are cleared to ensure safety during the course. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Rachel Coates)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.21.2022 08:51
|Photo ID:
|7566945
|VIRIN:
|221213-F-TT702-1011
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|16.51 MB
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SFS train to shoot, move, communicate [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Rachel Perkinson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
