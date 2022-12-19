Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders

U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, mentors 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Grabham visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing and took an opportunity to mentor Airmen on their goals and future aspirations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

