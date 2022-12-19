Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders

From left, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Leandra Garcia, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron special handling supervisor, briefs Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, on what makes the aerial port unique at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Garcia explained how her team has executed multiple no-fail missions in the area of responsibility by utilizing their unique skill sets, teamwork and coordination efforts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW