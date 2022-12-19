U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief stops for a photo with AIrmen of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing A2/3/5 and A4 directorates, and 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Grabham visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, seeing how Airmen bring Air Power to the area of responsibility alongside joint and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:13 Photo ID: 7564047 VIRIN: 221219-F-DJ189-1239 Resolution: 5152x3427 Size: 3.22 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.