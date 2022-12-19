U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, speaks to 387th Air Expeditionary Squadron Quick Reaction Team Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Grabham visited the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing, seeing how Airmen bring Air Power to the area of responsibility alongside joint and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:14 Photo ID: 7564048 VIRIN: 221219-F-DJ189-1104 Resolution: 5298x3525 Size: 2.22 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.