From back left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, shares a moment with 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Grabham visited the 386th AEW and took an opportunity to mentor Airmen on their goals and future aspirations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.20.2022 04:14
|Photo ID:
|7564049
|VIRIN:
|221219-F-DJ189-1282
|Resolution:
|5574x3708
|Size:
|5.5 MB
|Location:
|ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT