From back left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, shares a moment with 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Grabham visited the 386th AEW and took an opportunity to mentor Airmen on their goals and future aspirations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:14 Photo ID: 7564049 VIRIN: 221219-F-DJ189-1282 Resolution: 5574x3708 Size: 5.5 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.