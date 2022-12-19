Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders [Image 5 of 6]

    Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    From back left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, shares a moment with 386th Air Expeditionary Wing Airmen at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Grabham visited the 386th AEW and took an opportunity to mentor Airmen on their goals and future aspirations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    386 AEW
    Ninth Air Force
    Marauders

