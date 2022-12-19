From right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, meets with Tech. Sgt. Patvia Coleman, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron asset management NCOIC, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Coleman recently led her teammates in consolidating four warehouses of supplies into one, saving on time and resources to be utilized for other missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:13 Photo ID: 7564045 VIRIN: 221219-F-DJ189-1059 Resolution: 4734x3150 Size: 2.2 MB Location: ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KW Hometown: LANCASTER, IL, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.