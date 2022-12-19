Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders [Image 1 of 6]

    Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders

    ALI AL SALEM AIR BASE, KUWAIT

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams 

    386th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    From right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, meets with Tech. Sgt. Patvia Coleman, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron asset management NCOIC, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Coleman recently led her teammates in consolidating four warehouses of supplies into one, saving on time and resources to be utilized for other missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)

    This work, Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Dalton Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

