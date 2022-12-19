Ninth Air Force command chief visits 386 AEW Marauders

From right, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Kati Grabham, Ninth Air Force (Air Forces Central) command chief, meets with Tech. Sgt. Patvia Coleman, 386th Expeditionary Logistics Readiness Squadron asset management NCOIC, at Ali Al Salem Air Base, Kuwait, Dec. 19, 2022. Coleman recently led her teammates in consolidating four warehouses of supplies into one, saving on time and resources to be utilized for other missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Dalton Williams)
