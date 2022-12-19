U.S. Army Soldier of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) opens a gift during a gift opening ceremony from their host nation allies at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022.The gifts included a letter from a Romanian child with a personal message written to the Solider as well as Romanian food items typically eaten around the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:10 Photo ID: 7564015 VIRIN: 221219-A-RV289-1085 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.45 MB Location: RO Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.