U.S. Army Soldier Pfc. Cooper Tackett (left) of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Romanian Army Brig. Gen. Bixi Mocanu, the Romanian Land Forces Chief of Resources (right), pose for a photo after opening the first gift of the season during a gift opening ceremony from their host nation allies at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022. Tackett opened the gift to find several types of meats and deserts common for Romanians to eat during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:09 Photo ID: 7564016 VIRIN: 221219-A-RV289-1042 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 1.62 MB Location: RO Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.