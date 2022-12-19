Romanian army Brig. Gen. Bixi Mocanu, the Romanian Land Forces Chief of Resources, speaks to U.S. Army Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) during a gift opening ceremony from their host nation allies at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022. Mocanu spoke of the ongoing and important relationship between the United States and Romania, especially during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.19.2022 Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:14 Photo ID: 7564012 VIRIN: 221219-A-RV289-1015 Resolution: 6484x4480 Size: 1.14 MB Location: RO Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.