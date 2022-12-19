Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) band play their instruments during the opening of a gift giving ceremony from their Romanian allies at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022. Soldiers celebrated with Romanian Land Forces to affirm the strong bonds of friendship between the U.S. Army and Romania. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

