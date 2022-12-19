Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division

    Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division

    ROMANIA

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) band play their instruments during the opening of a gift giving ceremony from their Romanian allies at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022. Soldiers celebrated with Romanian Land Forces to affirm the strong bonds of friendship between the U.S. Army and Romania. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    Date Posted: 12.20.2022 04:13
    Location: RO
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division, by SPC Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Romania
    Christmas
    Gift Giving
    101st Ariborne Division

