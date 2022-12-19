Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division [Image 3 of 6]

    Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division

    ROMANIA

    12.19.2022

    Photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    U.S. Army Soldier of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) open a gift during a gift opening ceremony from their host nation allies at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022. The gifts included several types of meats and deserts common for Romanians to eat during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alexander Chatoff)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.19.2022
    VIRIN: 221219-A-RV289-1073
    This work, Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Alexander Chatoff, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

