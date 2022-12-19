Romanians Gift Giving Ceremony for the 101st Airborne Division

U.S. Army Soldiers of the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) pass around gifts to fellow soldiers during a gift opening ceremony from their host nation allies at Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base, Romania, Dec. 19, 2022. The gifts included several types of meats and deserts common for Romanians to eat during the holiday season. (U.S. Army photo by Alexander Chatoff)

