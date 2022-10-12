Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A helping hand [Image 6 of 6]

    A helping hand

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Yokota first sergeants volunteer at the Yokota Post Office parcel pick-up window at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec.10, 2022. The Yokota Post Office can receive an increase in packages during the holiday season, and volunteers help the 374th Force Support Squadron ensure the Yokota community is able to stay connected with family and friends. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A helping hand [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Japan
    Yokota AB
    USAF
    1st Shirt

