A helping hand

Yokota first sergeants volunteer at the Yokota Post Office parcel pick-up window at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec.10, 2022. The Yokota Post Office can receive an increase in packages during the holiday season, and volunteers help the 374th Force Support Squadron ensure the Yokota community is able to stay connected with family and friends. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)

