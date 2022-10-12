Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A helping hand [Image 2 of 6]

    A helping hand

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Brown, 374th Maintenance Group first sergeant, volunteers to sort and locate packages while working with members of the 374th Force Support Squadron at the Yokota Post Office located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec.10, 2022. Volunteers help members of the post office prepare gifts, money orders, and other daily mail to be delivered to the Yokota community during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora).

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022 23:25
    Photo ID: 7563726
    VIRIN: 221210-F-ZV099-0008
    Resolution: 5344x4413
    Size: 10.28 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, A helping hand [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    post office
    Yokota Air Base
    USAF
    1st Shirt

