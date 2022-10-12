U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Jon Brown, 374th Maintenance Group first sergeant, volunteers to sort and locate packages while working with members of the 374th Force Support Squadron at the Yokota Post Office located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec.10, 2022. Volunteers help members of the post office prepare gifts, money orders, and other daily mail to be delivered to the Yokota community during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora).

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.10.2022 Date Posted: 12.19.2022 23:25 Photo ID: 7563726 VIRIN: 221210-F-ZV099-0008 Resolution: 5344x4413 Size: 10.28 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, A helping hand [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.