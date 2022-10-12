A helping hand

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Haven Hostmeyer (left), MSgt Carley Smith and MSgt Travis Pardon (right), Yokota Air Base first sergeants, share a smile while volunteering at the Yokota Post Office located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec.10, 2022. During holiday season, the post office receives a rise in tempo from early November to January, and welcomes volunteers to assist with daily tasks to help ensure Yokota community members stay connected with loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)

