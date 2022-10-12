U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Haven Hostmeyer (left), MSgt Carley Smith and MSgt Travis Pardon (right), Yokota Air Base first sergeants, share a smile while volunteering at the Yokota Post Office located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec.10, 2022. During holiday season, the post office receives a rise in tempo from early November to January, and welcomes volunteers to assist with daily tasks to help ensure Yokota community members stay connected with loved ones. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 23:25
|Photo ID:
|7563729
|VIRIN:
|221210-F-ZV099-0005
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|15.37 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A helping hand [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
