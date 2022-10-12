U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Carley Smith, 374th Medical Group first sergeant, smiles while waiting to assist customers at the Yokota Post Office located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec.10, 2022. The post office receives, on average, more than double the weekly amount of packages during the holiday season, and volunteers help mitigate the rise in operations tempo. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 23:25
|Photo ID:
|7563730
|VIRIN:
|221210-F-ZV099-0006
|Resolution:
|7360x4912
|Size:
|14.69 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, A helping hand [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
