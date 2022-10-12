Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A helping hand

    A helping hand

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    12.10.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Parton, 730th Air Mobility Squadron first sergeant, volunteers to help the 374th Force Support Squadron collect packages for customers at the Yokota Post Office located at Yokota Air Base, Japan, Dec.10, 2022. Volunteers help the 374th FSS keep Yokota community members connected to friends and family around the world, by helping to ensure packages are delivered during the holiday season. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Manuel Zamora)

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    This work, A helping hand [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Manuel Zamora, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Japan
    Post Office
    Yokota Air Base
    USAF

