ACC Immersion 633d ABW Tour

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, middle, Chief Master Sgt. Maribeth Ferrer, 633d Air Base Wing command chief, right, and Col. Ann Marie McCain, 633d Medical Group commander, left, sit through a medical operations and mission briefing during an immersion tour at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Before departing to Fort Eustis, Storms spent time in the 633d MDG to speak with Airmen about their specific missions and their perspective. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

