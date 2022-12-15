U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, recognizes superior performers at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Storms was given an immersion tour of the 633d Air Base Wing to recognize several Airmen, foster open communication and gain knowledge on current and future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 10:40
|Photo ID:
|7562939
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-BD665-1036
|Resolution:
|5317x3183
|Size:
|3.33 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Immersion 633d ABW Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT