    ACC Immersion 633d ABW Tour

    ACC Immersion 633d ABW Tour

    VA, UNITED STATES

    12.15.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, recognizes superior performers at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Storms was given an immersion tour of the 633d Air Base Wing to recognize several Airmen, foster open communication and gain knowledge on current and future operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    Date Taken: 12.15.2022
    Date Posted: 12.19.2022
    Photo ID: 7562939
    VIRIN: 221215-F-BD665-1036
    Resolution: 5317x3183
    Size: 3.33 MB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACC Immersion 633d ABW Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Combat Command
    633d Air Base Wing
    1st Fighter Wing
    ACC Command Chief
    Immersion Tour
    15th Air Force

