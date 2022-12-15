ACC Immersion 633d ABW Tour

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, right, is briefed by Senior Airman Joshua Crabtree, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron, left, about the on-going efforts the unit is taking to prevent flooding on base at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Storms was given the opportunity to see how the 633d CES infrastructure is built to support coastal resiliency and the effectiveness of the Flood Barrier Program. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

