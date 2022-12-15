ACC Immersion 633d ABW Tour

U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, center, meets with 633d Communication Squadron leadership at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Storms was given an immersion tour to foster an open discussion was both 633d COMM airmen and leadership to discuss operational procedures, as well as challenges and successes. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

