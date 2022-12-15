U.S. Air Force Command Chief Master Sgt. John Storms, Air Combat Command, performs a fuels sample test during an immersion tour at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Dec. 15, 2022. Under the instruction of the 633d Petroleum, Oil and Lubricant noncommissioned officer in charge, Storms conducted a complete fuels sample test to gain a better understanding as to why this form of testing is mission essential. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|12.15.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.19.2022 10:40
|Photo ID:
|7562943
|VIRIN:
|221215-F-BD665-1202
|Resolution:
|5123x3535
|Size:
|1.89 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, ACC Immersion 633d ABW Tour [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
