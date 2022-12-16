26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO

U.S. Marines with Combat Logistics Battalion 22, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), establish an evacuation control center and process evacuees into the NEO tracking system (NTS) kits to execute a simulated Noncombatant Evacuation Operation near Hinesville, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. NEO are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants and nonessential military personnel from danger in an overseas country to a designated safe haven. The NEO was one of multiple scenario-based exercises conducted during Marine Expeditionary Exercise (MEUEX) I, in order to fulfill Pre-Deployment Training Program (PTP) requirements by training to MEU Mission Essential Tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Angelica White)

