Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO [Image 4 of 15]

    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO

    HINESVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES

    12.16.2022

    Photo by Capt. Angelica White 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) set up perimeter security while conducting a simulated noncombatant evacuation near Hinesville, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. The NEO was one of multiple scenario-based exercises conducted during Marine Expeditionary Exercise (MEUEX) I, in order to fulfill Pre-Deployment Training Program (PTP) requirements by training to MEU Mission Essential Tasks. NEO are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants and nonessential military personnel from danger in an overseas country to a designated safe haven. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Angelica White)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.16.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 10:52
    Photo ID: 7561950
    VIRIN: 221216-M-SK808-1004
    Resolution: 6750x4502
    Size: 5.3 MB
    Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Angelica White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Simulated Military Assisted Evacuation
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Simulated Military Assisted Evacuation
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO
    26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Evacuation
    26th MEU
    1/6
    NEO
    MEUEX1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT