26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO

A role player is processed by a U.S. Marine with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) during at an intermediate staging base during a simulated Noncombatant Evacuation Operation Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2022. NEO are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants and nonessential military personnel from danger in an overseas country to a designated safe haven. The NEO was one of multiple scenario-based exercises conducted during Marine Expeditionary Exercise (MEUEX) I, in order to fulfill Pre-Deployment Training Program (PTP) requirements by training to MEU Mission Essential Tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Jia)

