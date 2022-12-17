U.S. Marines with the 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) screen evacuee role players at an entry control point during a simulated noncombatant evacuation operation near Hinesville, Georgia, Dec. 17, 2022. NEO are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants and nonessential military personnel from danger in an overseas country to a designated safe haven. The NEO was one of multiple scenario-based exercises conducted during Marine Expeditionary Exercise (MEUEX) I, in order to fulfill Pre-Deployment Training Program (PTP) requirements by training to MEU Mission Essential Tasks. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Angelica White)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 10:40 Photo ID: 7561956 VIRIN: 221216-M-SK808-1010 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 3.55 MB Location: HINESVILLE, GA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO [Image 15 of 15], by CPT Angelica White, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.