    26th MEU Conducts Simulated Military Assisted Evacuation [Image 9 of 15]

    26th MEU Conducts Simulated Military Assisted Evacuation

    BOGUE, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Kyle Jia 

    26th Marine Expeditionary Unit     

    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (VMM-162) Reinforced, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, taxi on the runway during a military assisted evacuation on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2022. The NEO was one of multiple scenario-based exercises conducted during Marine Expeditionary Exercise (MEUEX) I, in order to fulfill Pre-Deployment Training Program (PTP) requirements by training to MEU Mission Essential Tasks. NEO are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants and nonessential military personnel from danger in an overseas country to a designated safe haven. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Angelica White)(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Jia)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 26th MEU Conducts Simulated Military Assisted Evacuation [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Kyle Jia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

