26th MEU Conducts Simulated Military Assisted Evacuation

U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (VMM-162) Reinforced, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, taxi on the runway during a military assisted evacuation on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2022. The NEO was one of multiple scenario-based exercises conducted during Marine Expeditionary Exercise (MEUEX) I, in order to fulfill Pre-Deployment Training Program (PTP) requirements by training to MEU Mission Essential Tasks. NEO are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants and nonessential military personnel from danger in an overseas country to a designated safe haven. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Capt. Angelica White)(U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Jia)

Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 Location: BOGUE, NC, US