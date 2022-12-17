U.S. Marine Corps MV-22 Ospreys assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 162 (VMM-162) Reinforced, 26th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepare to land during a simulated noncombatant evacuation on Marine Corps Auxiliary Landing Field Bogue, North Carolina, Dec. 17, 2022. The NEO was one of multiple scenario-based exercises conducted during Marine Expeditionary Exercise (MEUEX) I, in order to fulfill Pre-Deployment Training Program (PTP) requirements by training to MEU Mission Essential Tasks NEO are the ordered or authorized departure of civilian noncombatants and nonessential military personnel from danger in an overseas country to a designated safe haven. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Kyle Jia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 10:42 Photo ID: 7561954 VIRIN: 221217-M-VP565-1007 Resolution: 4930x3287 Size: 1.51 MB Location: BOGUE, NC, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 26th MEU Conducts Scenario-Based NEO [Image 15 of 15], by Cpl Kyle Jia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.