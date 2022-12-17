221217-N-IX644-1042 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 17, 2022) Navy Counselor 1st Class Tahair Wilson speaks with Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Victor Bakre, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), about career opportunities, Dec. 17, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Location: ADRIATIC SEA