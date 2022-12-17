221217-N-ET093-2006 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 17, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Ski, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), prepares food, Dec. 17, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

VIRIN: 221217-N-ET093-2006