    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 1 of 12]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA, ADRIATIC SEA

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Curtis Burdick 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221217-N-ET093-2002 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 17, 2022) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Theresa Hartin, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), prepares food, Dec. 17, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

