    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Sasha Ambrose 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221217-N-IX644-1021 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 17, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 1st Class Shannon Williams, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), processes paperwork in the career counselor’s office, Dec. 17, 2022. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 08:54
    Photo ID: 7561940
    VIRIN: 221217-N-IX644-1021
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 698.12 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

