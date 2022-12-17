221217-N-ET093-3011 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 17, 2022) Aviation Electronic’s Technician 3rd Class Breanna Hosterman, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, takes part in a foreign object debris walk-down aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Dec. 17, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 12.17.2022 Date Posted: 12.18.2022 08:54 Photo ID: 7561938 VIRIN: 221217-N-ET093-3011 Resolution: 3374x4724 Size: 745.24 KB Location: ADRIATIC SEA, ADRIATIC SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Curtis Burdick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.