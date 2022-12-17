Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 3 of 12]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA, ADRIATIC SEA

    12.17.2022

    Photo by Seaman Curtis Burdick 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    221217-N-ET093-3006 ADRIATIC SEA (Dec. 17, 2022) Aviation Electronic’s Technician 3rd Class Xiaoxiao Li, assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 103, leads a foreign object debris walk-down aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), Dec. 17, 2022. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Curtis Burdick)

    Date Taken: 12.17.2022
    Date Posted: 12.18.2022 08:54
    Photo ID: 7561937
    VIRIN: 221217-N-ET093-3006
    Resolution: 5682x4059
    Size: 952.83 KB
    Location: ADRIATIC SEA, ADRIATIC SEA
    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    aircraft carrier
    US Navy
    GHWB

