U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Southern Alabama Detachment 875 gather for a group photo during a tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 22, 2022. ROTC develops the leaders of tomorrow by preparing students to become officers while earning a college degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez)
|Date Taken:
|09.22.2022
|Date Posted:
|10.07.2022 10:21
|Photo ID:
|7454568
|VIRIN:
|220922-F-JT758-1321
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw hosts ROTC tour [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
