Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw hosts ROTC tour [Image 5 of 7]

    Shaw hosts ROTC tour

    SC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Southern Alabama Detachment 875 listen to a briefing at the hush house during a tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 23, 2022. The hush house space allows for maintainers to inspect engines before they are returned to the fleet to complete air tasking orders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Madeline Herzog)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7454547
    VIRIN: 220922-F-ZB805-0005
    Resolution: 4238x2825
    Size: 7.32 MB
    Location: SC, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw hosts ROTC tour [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT