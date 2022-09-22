Shaw hosts ROTC tour

Jalen Rogers (left), and Nate Nichols, U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Southern Alabama Detachment 875, pose for a photo during a tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 22, 2022. ROTC develops the leaders of tomorrow by preparing students to become officers while earning a college degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez)

