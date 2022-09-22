Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Shaw hosts ROTC tour [Image 4 of 7]

    Shaw hosts ROTC tour

    SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    09.22.2022

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Jalen Rogers (left), and Nate Nichols, U.S. Air Force ROTC cadets from the University of Southern Alabama Detachment 875, pose for a photo during a tour at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., Sept. 22, 2022. ROTC develops the leaders of tomorrow by preparing students to become officers while earning a college degree. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jacob Gutierrez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.22.2022
    Date Posted: 10.07.2022 10:21
    Photo ID: 7454539
    VIRIN: 220922-F-JT758-1311
    Resolution: 3901x2598
    Size: 1 MB
    Location: SHAW AIR FORCE BASE, SC, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shaw hosts ROTC tour [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Jacob Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour
    Shaw hosts ROTC tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ROTC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT